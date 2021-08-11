Episode 153: Apotheosis Comics

For Martin Casas, owner of Apotheosis Comics, community has been at the forefront of his entire career.
After years in politics, searching for leaders who could put on the cape, he decided to go directly to the people.
Apotheosis opened in 2017, and since then has served as a spot for comic fans young and old, whether they are newcomers or connoisseurs.
But for Martin, it’s always been about more than just a business. He adopted St. Louis as his new home, and has dedicated years to bringing the community together however possible.
The combination bar and comic book shop is the epitome of that philosophy. It’s not only a gathering place for people of all ages, but Apotheosis hosts reading events for kids, organizes food drives, and Martin is always looking for however else his business can lift St. Louis up when it needs a hand.
When COVID hit, they had to completely change their model, but the community they’d welcomed so openly came to them. Through social media, business grew so much that they’ll be opening a second location this month on Cherokee Street and Jefferson, in the location where Foam used to be.
Martin joined us to talk about the growth of comics and graphic novels in pop culture, building a business on beliefs, and what it’s like to put on the cape - even as a small business owner.
For comic book fans, a big date is just around the corner. August 14th is Free Comic Book Day, and Apotheosis will be ready for customers of all levels of comic fandom. Then a week later, their new location will have its soft opening.
Head down to Cherokee and Jefferson to check out the new space, and maybe discover something new to fall in love with.
