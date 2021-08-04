Episode 152: Urban Harvest

This week, we aren’t going inside, we’re going up on a rooftop. We sat down with Urban Harvest’s Jamie Wallace at their rooftop garden downtown to talk about the fight to bring sustainable food to St. Louis as well as strengthen the community as St. Louis grows together.
Urban Harvest started in 2011, and now has more than a half dozen locations across the area, providing fresh produce to those without access, and working to create a network to help with food assistance throughout the city.
As executive director, Jamie talked about education programs, teaching people how to create sustainable urban gardening and spreading the word throughout communities who want to build their own.
Oh, and if you grow at home and find yourself asking “what are we going to do with all these vegetables?” Well, there’s an app for that.
If you want to check out the farms, you can go any Saturday morning from 9-11:30 a.m.
If you’re looking to start your own garden, there are some handy how-to guides on their website UrbanHarvestSTL.org.
There, you can also learn more about how you can help, either by donating or getting involved yourself. There’s also a list of upcoming events, the soonest being a sit-down dinner hosted on their rooftop garden downtown August 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.