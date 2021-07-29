Episode 151: City Foundry STL

We are just weeks away from the long-awaited opening of the massive food hall at City Foundry STL.
As part of St. Louis’s continued downtown rebirth, the Foundry is drawing national attention, even being mentioned in a Time Magazine article that named St. Louis as one of the world’s 100 best places.
The Food Hall is perhaps the best symbol of the spirit of St. Louis, with 20 restaurants cooking cuisine from all over the world sharing one massive space and letting diners explore the diverse food scene in our city all in one room.
We sat down with Susie Bonwich, the director of operations for the City Foundry Food Hall, to talk about what the space means to the city, what will come next now that it can finally open to the public, and her pride in playing a part in St. Louis’ recent revitalization.
If you are eager to check out the Foundry Food Hall, you’ll soon get your chance. The public will be able to explore the offerings on August 11, with 11 tenants serving food.
From there, tenants and activities at the massive site will only grow as St. Louis continues to make its downtown a destination spot.
