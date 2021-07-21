Episode 150: Seoul Taco | David Choi

How much would you gamble on an idea? For David Choi, founder of Seoul Taco, the answer was everything.
Just out of college and working three jobs, he took his whole bankroll and went to the East Coast hunting for a food truck. What followed is a success story that took him from truck, to restaurant, to restauranteur, and recently featured Busta Rhymes on a stage celebrating a decade of success.
David joined us from his new home in Chicago to talk about those last 10 years, and Seoul Taco’s growth from a novel concept in St. Louis’ emerging food scene to a multi-state franchise that has captured the attention of food-lovers everywhere.
He talked about growing slow and growing smart, but also the unshakeable support our city gives to those starting out in any industry, and how that allows those willing to risk it all the courage to do so.
