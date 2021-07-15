Episode 149: Missouri Botanical Garden

This week, we're actually going somewhere different. Not a brewery or a small business, but a beautiful oasis in the heart of St. Louis.
The Missouri Botanical Garden has been around for more than 150 years. Established in 1859 and continuing to evolve right up to today, it is a living, breathing symbol of the city’s history; from the Civil War through its second worldwide pandemic.
The beauty of the grounds, located on Shaw Boulevard, draws thousands of visitors annually, and the behind-the-scenes research discovers hundreds of new plant species every year.
We sat down with Cassidy Moody, who has helped tell the Garden’s stories for more than five years, to talk about all the things visitors don’t see behind the scenes, the mission to keep pushing conservation efforts forward, and what it’s like to work in the most beautiful place in the city every day.
Currently, the Botanical Garden is hosting Origami in the Garden, a sculpture exhibit running through October, along with Origami After Hours, through August.
Japanese Festival returns this year and will be held September 4-6.
If you want to volunteer- and what better way to spend some free time- you can check out opportunities at MissouriBotanicalGarden.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.