Episode 148: The Greek Kitchen

For Lisa Nicholas-Kandel, the route to owning her own restaurant started small- with just a batch of Baklava. The classically trained dancer always liked cooking, but she never saw it as a professional path she was destined to walk.
Then one day she made her now-husband Joe her Baklava, and he was so in love with the dish he told her, "You’ve got to sell this."
Before long they were in several stores, and the couple was driving as far as Columbia to deliver it.
From there it was one stroke of fate after another until the couple was in their current space on Kirkwood road.
Lisa and Joe sat down to take us through the whole journey, from her time at Olympia, to Joe’s time running TJ Cinnamons locations and all the steps up to now- including all the hidden challenges customers may not know COVID caused.
We also talk about how Joe finally got her to write down her recipes, and one of the strangest breakfast dishes you’ve ever heard of.
You can always drop in for a taste of Greece at their Kirkwood location, and coming soon, a new spot just minutes away from the restaurant.
Coming this August, the renovated Kirkwood Schnucks will unveil a new food hall, featuring The Greek Kitchen, Shaved Duck, and upcoming podcast guest Seoul Taco. Lisa said they won’t have the entire menu they offer at the full restaurant, but many of diners’ favorites will still be featured. The location off Manchester Road will also feature clothes from previous guest, Arch Apparel.
