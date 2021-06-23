Episode 147: Fritz's Frozen Custard

The heat and humidity have arrived in St. Louis and that means summer traditions are here.
For so many of us, that means frozen custard. This week we are taking you inside the family business of Fritz's Frozen Custard. Brothers Adam and Bryan Fritz are second-generation owners. Their family business started back in the 1980s when their pregnant mom had a big craving for frozen custard.
Almost 40 years later and that decision to open a business has helped shaped summers for hundreds of families.
With five locations across St. Louis and St. Charles counties, you're not far from a Fritz's Frozen Turtle, the favorite among so many regulars.
The Fritz brothers share what running a family business is like, the secrets behind frozen custard and their hopes for the future, including expansion and growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.