Episode 146: Katie's Pizza and Pasta

At Katie's Pizza and Pasta, family is everything for chef and owner Katie Collier.
The restaurant would not have gotten off the ground without the support and push from her husband Ted and the help of generous donations through a Kickstarter campaign.
Katie's love of Italian food and cooking is thanks in large part to her mom who moved to Florence for work and Katie followed.
The introduction to the restaurant world comes from her aunt, restaurateur Zoe Robinson, who gave Katie her start in the business. And throughout this episode, you can hear how much Katie's dad played a role in shaping her life. He was her best friend, and his influence helps shape her live every day.
In this long-requested episode, we sat down at the Rock Hill location of the popular Italian restaurant to talk family, food, failure, and frozen pizza. Katie shares the ups and downs of her career and the big dreams for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.