Episode 145: Long Row Lavender Farm

About one hour outside of St. Louis, you can transport yourself to a lavender-scented oasis.
Located in Wright City is Long Row Lavender. Tracy Smith and her family started the farm more than a decade ago as a way to connect with nature, but over the years, not only has the lavender grown, but so has the business.
The start of June is peak lavender season, with those purple blooms shooting out of the ground. But it hasn't always been easy, Tracy Smith shares the adventures of growing a non-native plant here in the Midwest, and how they learned to incorporate it into everything from the lattes and the cookies in their café, to the bath and body products in their shop.
And don't worry, even after lavender season ends, there are new things popping up. From zinnias to sunflowers, there's always something blooming, as is the Smith's family desire to create a destination for families to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.