Episode 144: Companion Kombucha

Tom and Tricia Nieder looked at each other one day in 2014 and decided, "Lets start a kombucha company."
Back then, kombucha, a fermented tea, was huge on the coasts but slow to make its way to the Midwest.
Fast forward to today and you can find Companion Kombucha on store shelves all over St. Louis and around the region. They brew the craft kombucha in Overland and have continued to grow and expand.
Tom joined us on the podcast to talk about the other side of craft brewing in St. Louis, how to make it at home, and why despite the growth, he loves getting out to the farmer's market each weekend to share with the more hesitant why COM KOM is different from other kombuchas.
