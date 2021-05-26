Episode 143: Purina

Since 1984, Purina has been a pioneer in helping improve the lives of animals. It was founded by William Danforth as a feed company for farm animals, and for more than a century, it's called St. Louis home.
Now, it's one of the largest global pet companies, but that hasn't stopped their commitment to St. Louis.
From being the first founding partner for the new MLS team St. Louis City SC to giving back, it's a brand that means a lot to our city.
So what's it like to work for a company like Purina?
We sat down with longtime employees Dan Smith and Dr. Sheri Smithey, both leaders in research and development at Purina.
We talk about innovation, the process of creating some of the products that have changed the lives of pets and pet owners, and the joy of working for a company where every day is bring-your-pet- to-work day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.