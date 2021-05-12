Episode 141: Golden Gems

The banners read, "It's a damn good day to give a damn," the coffee mug reads, "gutsy little lady," and the rainbow keychain reads, "you're magic baby."
Each of the items inside the cheeky homegoods shop Golden Gems are meant to inspire and empower. That was the goal for sisters Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon when they started the business as a side hustle.
Now it's grown into their full-time jobs and they've grown so much they are moving out of their shop on Cherokee Street to a bigger location on Locust Street in Midtown.
The sisters sat down with us to talk about growing a passion project into a career, the pivot into doing more wholesale, learning how to ask for help and what it's really like working side by side with your sibling.
Golden Gems plans to open this summer on Locust, joining a growing number of new retail and restaurants in Midtown Alley.
