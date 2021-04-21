Episode 138: Tony's

For 75 years, Tony's has helped St. Louisians celebrate life's big moments.
The award-winning establishment is taking its next step after a big move from downtown St. Louis to Clayton, but owner James Bommarito says it will feel both new and nostalgic.
The space is smaller and more modern, but long-time customers will recognize favorites on the menu. More importantly, diners will recognize the level of service they've come to know and expect from the restaurant that helped define fine dining in our city.
It all began back in 1946 when Vince Bommarito took over Tony's Spaghetti House after his father's death. From there, he would come to build one of the city's best restaurants and redefine hospitality. The lessons from his father are ones James remembers every day when he opens the restaurant.
We sat down in the new space to talk about how that service is upheld, the memories over the years, and the future he hopes to carry on in the new location.
