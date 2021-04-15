Episode 137: Series Six Apparel

St. Louis Pride is something we talk about and feature every week on this podcast. This week is no different.
Sami Maurer started out designing a shirt to show off her hometown pride while she was in college in Alabama. But at the time all the St. Louis shirts were generic, so she took her graphic design skills and got to work.
Now she’s the woman behind one of our favorite local brands: Series Six company. From t-shirts celebrating St. Louis’ best restaurants to the unique St. Louis Blues gear you want to wear to the game and the bar afterwards.
Listen now to hear how Sami got started and her dreams for the business.
