Episode 136: Salt + Smoke

Tom Schmidt is preparing to open their fifth Salt & Smoke location and this one might be the biggest yet. Two stories and it'll be just feet from Busch Stadium in Downtown to bring their beloved brisket to Cardinals fans.
He joined us to talk about the transformation, push to keep moving forward and, of course, we talk about brisket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.