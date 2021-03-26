Episode 135: Ben Grupe | Tempus

From competing on an international level as team captain for the U.S. Culinary Olympic Team, to opening a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, Chef Ben Grupe thrives on a challenge.
He started out as a dish-washer when he was a teenager but discovered there was a passion to be found in cooking. He soon discovered the competitive side of the culinary world, from an intense apprenticeship to the culinary Olympics to competing for election for the Bocuse d'Or, the most prestigious culinary competition in the world.
As the executive chef for Elaia, he was nominated for a James Beard for Best Chef Midwest. But his real dream was creating and opening a place of his own. Delays and then a pandemic meant Tempus in the Grove neighborhood opened last October during the height of uncertainty.
But they adapted to the challenge, turning to take-out only. Yet they're counting down to the day they can welcome diners into the restaurant.
Dig in for a conversation about taking on challenges, what drives Chef Grupe in the kitchen and what he looks forward to most about the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.