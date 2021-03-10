Episode 133: Rung for Women

On International Women's Day, we have an episode celebrating the future of women in St. Louis, in part thanks to a new endeavor by Rung for Women.
Ali Holt started Rung Boutique, a nonprofit resale shop, as a place where women could find the clothes and the confidence for a job interview. But she knew it was going to take much more. So after years of creating and crafting an idea, Rung for Women will welcome its first class of 120 women at a brand new non profit.
Housed in Fox Park, the one-stop shop will offer women everything from career coaching, healthcare, counseling, financial education, childcare and so much more as a way to transition into a better position in their lives. Rung for Women combines multiple established non-profits into one place.
Ali joins us on the podcast to talk about empowering women, learning from this experience, motherhood, and how she feels women will help transition St. Louis into something better.
For more information and how to sign up to be a member or to volunteer: rungforwomen.org/
