Episode 131: Poke Doke

Andrew Shih looked around his hometown of St. Louis and realized something was missing: a poke spot.
They were all the rage on the coasts and around the country, but the diced chunks of raw fish dish hadn't found their way to the Midwest.
Shih and his siblings, who come from a restaurant family, opened Poke Doke in 2017 in the Central West End neighborhood and it's been a huge hit.
Four years later and even with the pandemic, they've found their groove, serving up fast-casual seafood in a fun way.
Andrew says he's always looking for the next poke, the next food trend that hasn't reached the Midwest.
But he says so much has changed in St. Louis over the last 10 years, there's something for everyone and he says he's proud to be a part of that ever-evolving food scene.
You can find Poke Doke on Euclid in the CWE and in the Delmar Loop.
