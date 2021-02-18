Episode 130: Love At First Bite

It's February, the month of love. We take you to St. Ann in north St. Louis County where Chef Jason Lamont is wooing customers with BBQ that he says is love at first bite.
That's the name of his new takeout-only spot, a name he's kept in his back pocket for years working in other people's kitchens.
He started as a teenager as way to earn a few dollars, but there was always something that lured him back to the kitchen. He's worked in tons of restaurants over the years but it was the uncertainty of the pandemic that forced him to finally dive into his dream, opening a place of his own.
Takeout was the most logical option and he's serving up smoked meats, loaded fries and seafood only Sundays.
He offers his advice to those holding on to the dream of their own and the lessons he learned of opening a business right in the middle of the craziest year for the restaurant business.
