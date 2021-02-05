Episode 128: Aaron Tietelbaum | Herbie's and Kingside Diner

After decades in the restaurant business Aaron Tietelbaum has achieved what so many strive for: a work/life balance.
He started out as a teenager working for @cateringstlouisevents then went to NYC for culinary school where he managed to get hired at @restaurantdaniel, one of the city’s most lauded establishments.
From there he moved back to St. Louis, opening up Monarch and then taking over Balaban’s in the CWE, transforming it into @herbiesstl where he says he’s been able to create the restaurant and the culture he’s always dreamed of for this business.
As he prepares to open a new @kingsidestl, we talk to Aaron about his past, present and his hopes for the future.
