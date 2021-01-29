Episode 127: Fit-Flavors

The end of January is right around when most people give up on their New Year's resolutions, but for Jillian Tedesco, the founder and CEO of Fit-Flavors, to make a resolution and a life change stick, it's about much more than a date on the calendar.
Tedesco started in the fitness industry at an early age and soon realized creating a healthy lifestyle requires both changes in the kitchen and the gym. So she started crafting meals for clients in her home kitchen.
It took off and soon she was making hundreds of meals and running out of refrigerator space. After going to culinary school, she decided to take her side gig and turn it into a full-time business. Now there are four Fit-Flavors locations around St. Louis, with a fifth coming this spring to Sunset Hills.
Walk into the storefront and you're greeted with walls of refrigerators filled with pre-made, pre-portioned meals to fit any health goal. But Jillian shares that so much of meeting and sticking with goals is about mental mindset.
She shares tips and tricks along with the lessons she learned after hitting what she felt was a rock bottom point.
To learn more about Fit-Flavors check out their website: fit-flavors.com/
