Episode 125: Stone Hill Winery

Well before wine lovers flocked to Napa or Sonoma, Missouri was once the destination for wine in the US.
Stone Hill Winery in Herman opened in 1847 and soon became the second largest winery in the country. Prohibition of course changed everything and it wasn't until the 1960's that the Held Family decided to restore and reopen the winery.
Now decades later, it's still family owned. Jon Held grew up in its cellars and runs the winery today. He joined us on the podcast along with Shaun Turnbull, their head winemaker, to discuss Missouri wine, the challenges of growing in fickle climate and the changes to the business over the years.
The town of Herman sits just a little more than an hour outside of St. Louis but it's a place to that can transport you back in time. This week let us take you back to the beginning of Missouri winemaking and how it has evolved today.
(0) comments
