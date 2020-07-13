Episode 102: 9 Mile Garden

Spread across two acres, 9 Mile Garden is the first designated food truck garden in St. Louis.
Located in Affton, it features space for food trucks, a stage for live music, a big screen for movies, and plenty of space to sit down and eat from dozens of the city’s best food trucks.
One of the trucks is Doggie Mac’s. Bryan Scott, also known as Chef B, serves up all-beef hotdogs topped with things like his grandma’s famous mac n' cheese or jerk pork and Caribbean slaw and he does it all with a smile.
He joins us on the podcast to talk about years of trying his hand at the restaurant and catering business and how a food truck helped lead him to the path he’s on now.
One of the people who helped him along the way was Brian Hardesty, co-owner of Guerilla Street Food truck and a partner at 9 Mile Garden.
Brian joins us this week as well to talk about how a 9 Mile Garden is the type of place he wished existed when they launched their first food truck nearly a decade ago.
