COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Several employees with the Collinsville School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Sunday.
The announcement came just two days before students are set to return. The district is offering students the option of full-time in-person learning, all-virtual learning or a mix of virtual learning and in-person instruction.
The district would not say how many employees tested positive or say where they work.
The announcement came on the same day that Illinois officials said new restrictions are coming to counties in the Metro East because of the COVID-19 positivity rate.
However, schools are not mentioned in the new restrictions.
