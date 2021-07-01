BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Eckert’s in Belleville will open their Sunflower Trail this weekend!
The two-acre sunflower field will open Friday at 9 a.m. According to the farm, this year’s flowers are a shorter variety, which makes them ideal for pictures. The fields are expected to be 50% in bloom on opening day.
The Sunflower Trail will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to access the field are $10 each. Click here to learn more.
