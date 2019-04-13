AUGUSTA, Ga. (KMOV.com) -- "The Masters" announced Saturday that they will tee off earlier than expected on Sunday due to the potential for severe weather in Augusta, Ga.
CBS Sports said they will begin their live coverage of the final rounds of "The Masters" at 8 a.m. CST.
The live coverage will last until approximately 1 p.m. CST with highlights and a replay of "The Masters" following immediately afterwards.
