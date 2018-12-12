JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A volunteer with the Jefferson County Animal Control pleaded with the public to adopt some cats before they were euthanized. Now, officials with Jefferson County say they were never even slated to be euthanized.
Four cats are listed in the volunteer’s Facebook post, which states the animals are scheduled to be euthanized Thursday morning.
Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller told News 4 there was no plan to euthanize the cats. The cats are all safe.
Waller added they are making policies in the county that have resulted in fewer euthanasia's.
Note: Several News 4 viewers reached out and said Animal Control officials told them the cats were never scheduled to be euthanized and will be available until they are adopted. News 4 has reached out to Animal Control but has not heard back.
