Deion Broxton is an award-winning journalist who started reporting for KMOV in October of 2021.
Deion is originally from Baltimore. He graduated from Towson University with a focus in journalism.
He got his start in journalism in 2016 in his hometown as an assignment editor and web producer for WMAR and WJZ.
Deion made his on air debut in Bozeman, Montana as a multimedia journalist in 2018.
After nearly two years in Montana, Deion went to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he won first-place Iowa Broadcast News Association awards for his coverage on George Floyd protests in Iowa City and a derecho that hit the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named the thunderstorm the costliest in U.S. history.
In his spare time, Deion enjoys watching the Baltimore Ravens and praying the Baltimore Orioles can be decent again.
