SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting in south St. Louis.
It happened about 4:30 Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Tennessee. That's just north of Eichelberger.
Police say one man was killed and three victims were taken to the hospital. News 4 has confirmed two men and a woman were injured in the shooting.
Authorities said one man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. News 4 crews on scene saw a car with multiple bullet holes in it.
Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and aren't releasing any information about potential suspects.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update you as we learn more.
