ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Daryl Hall and John Oates will be joined by special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall when their concert stops at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Tickets for the July 24 show will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
During the first week of sales, lawn tickets will be available for just $19.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.