ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Daryl Hall and John Oates will be joined by special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall when their concert stops at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the July 24 show will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. 

During the first week of sales, lawn tickets will be available for just $19.

