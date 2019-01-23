This Evening: 20s. Temperatures fall through the afternoon into the teens by this evening. Breezy with wind chills in the teens. Winds: Northwest 15-30 mph.
Tonight: 7. Dangerous cold with wind chills below 0. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 9 PM north of St. Louis where we could see the lowest wind chill readings from -15 to -20.
Friday: 26. Afternoon wind chill readings in the teens. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Friday Evening: 20s. We're watching a chance for a few snow showers. This could cause a travel impacts and slick roads where we see a little dusting or more of snow.
For now, the best shot for light accumulations are possible around the St. Louis Metro area and points north.
