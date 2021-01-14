Damon Arnold is an award winning Journalist who joined the News 4 team in January of 2021.
Damon was born in Columbia, Missouri and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He is a proud alumnus of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where he graduated magna cum laude from the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication.
Damon has spent the last four years as evening anchor and host for WALB News 10 in Albany, Ga. He's provided memorable coverage on Hurricane Michael and Irma.
Damon has studied under the Nieman Fellows at Harvard University, interned with WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida, Capital Outlook Newspaper in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as a staff writer for HBCU Buzz based out of Washington D.C.
While in college he was the lead anchor of the university’s news station FAMU News 20 at Five. At the same time, he fulfilled the role of editor-in-chief of the school’s newspaper, The Famuan.
Damon is also a member of the Omicron Gamma Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity Inc. Damon enjoys traveling, community service, eating and being the best example to his six siblings as possible.
He welcomes feedback and looks forward to getting to know the St. Louis Community. You can reach Damon at damon.arnold@kmov.com
