HOUSTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A 74-year-old man, whose family sought a court order against a Texas hospital over his COVID-19 treatment, has died.
Pete Lopez was at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land for almost a month battling COVID-19. The combat Vietnam War veteran was put on a ventilator on Aug. 19.
Lopez’s granddaughter Gabrielle Snider said the family wanted the hospital to use Ivermectin to treat him. Health officials have warned against the controversial drug that is intended for animals. The FDA has approved its use in people for the treatment of specific parasitic diseases but not COVID-19.
Snider told KTRK that Lopez was previously prescribed Ivermectin by VA Medical Center, but was admitted to the hospital before he could take it. A judge signed a court order on Sept. 3 in favor of the family but the family claims the hospital refused to administer the drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.