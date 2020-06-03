ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hamilton won’t take the stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre this season.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 the St. Louis engagement of Hamilton, which was originally scheduled for May 5-June 7, 2020, has been postponed until a future season.
“We had hoped to find new dates that would enable us to bring the show to St. Louis before the end of this year,” said Fox director of programming, John O’Brien. “Those options have closed and we are now looking at new Hamilton dates for the 2021-2022 season. Since the exact dates and length of this engagement cannot be determined at this time, refunds will be given to guests holding tickets for Hamilton at the Fox in 2020.”
As a result of the cancellation, season ticketholders will get an email regarding their options, and single ticket buyers will be emailed regarding automatic refunds. Anyone who didn’t purchase a ticket directly from the Fabulous Fox or MetroTix should contact their ticket source for refunds. The refund process is expected to last 5-6 weeks.
While the Fox Box Office is currently closed, MetroTix has phone hours Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (314) 534-1111.
