ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, plans and protocols are being tweaked to allow for school to restart next month.
During his press conference Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he spoke to Gov. Mike Parson who shares his concerns about schools reopening. Despite expressing his worries, Page said the governor still want students to head back to the classrooms.
The county executive said schools are doing everything to keep everyone safe but advocates for parents to explore all options including virtual learning.
"Many schools are moving to virtual but I encourage parents to choose the virtual option as it is available," Page said.
Many school districts have unveiled their plans Monday. Here's a list of the latest guidelines for public and private schools:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
FORT ZUMWALT
The Fort Zumwalt District says most families have told them they want students to be in the classroom when the academic year starts on August 24.
The district has put together options for the school year.
The first option has three levels, A, B and C. Level A involves sending all students back into the classroom but with health and safety precautions in place.
Level B would involved students being in the classroom on some days and learning virtually on others and Level C would mean all students would learn from home.
Option 2 would involve all students learning virtually.
FRANCIS HOWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Parents and guardians have the ability to choose the right learning method for their child:
RITENOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT
Ritenour School District will have two options for the return to learning for the 2020-2021 school year:
1. The choice of in-person learning that reflects three phases based on the severity of community spread of COVID-19:
Phase 3: Full-time virtual learning for all students in grades K-12 (Students will be learning from home; teachers and staff will be working from their Ritenour buildings.)
Phase 2: Hybrid in-person learning for all students
Phase 1: Full-time in-person learning for all students
2. A choice of full-time virtual learning option for the entire school year
Unfortunately, the district believes the current phase of the pandemic in the area at this time will prevent the school from starting the school year safely with in-person learning.
As students return to learning on Aug. 24, the district will be starting the school year in Phase 3 - full-time virtual learning for grades K-12. Ritenour will continue to monitor conditions to determine when the district will move to Phase 2 for hybrid in-school/virtual learning for the families who want in-person learning for their children. Please note: It is possible that the pandemic conditions in our area could improve prior to Aug. 24 to allow for hybrid learning. Families and staff will need to be prepared for any range of scenarios that could happen depending on the nature of the situation and the extent of community spread of COVID-19.
ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS
The Saint Louis Public School District will provide families three options for learning when school is scheduled to begin on August. 24. Families are asked to select from in-person instruction from District teachers in school buildings, virtual learning provided by District teachers through Microsoft Teams, or online instruction through the student-driven Edmentum platform.
It's important to note that if parents choose either of the first two options, they can switch to a different one mid-October if it's not working out. If parents choose the last option, their child has continue with that through the fall semester.
A commitment form will be sent to families. It's also available here. The deadline to respond is July 30, 2020.
Younger students will receive an iPad. High school students will receive a laptop. Any family that lacks internet is eligible to borrow a hot spot for learning.
SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Along with our partner districts in St. Louis County, Special School District has been developing plans for the 2020-2021 academic year that take into consideration the ever-changing health and safety concerns due to the pandemic.
At this time, SSD schools will open on August 24, 2020 under Plan A – Family Choice.
Families who receive SSD services in partner districts will follow the educational model and plans put in place by that district. SSD has been working diligently with each of our partner districts in the development of their individual return-to-school plans. For more information, visit here.
HILLSBORO R-3 SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Hillsboro R-III School District recognizes that many parents are comfortable with resuming in-person classes beginning August 26. In person instruction will be provided five days per week and will follow the same course/classroom expectations as those prior to the long-term closure. However, we also recognize that some families are uncomfortable with resuming in person school. As a result, the district will offer a choice between either in person instruction or online instruction.
Online classes will begin on August 26. The deadline to apply for Hillsboro Online is August 10. The application can be found here.
FOX C-6 SCHOOL DISTRICT
The FOX C-6 school district is asking for parents to weigh in on two options to reopen their doors. Fox C-6 Superintendent, Dr. Nisha Pate said the options would allow students to return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction, with safety precautions in place, or attending the FOX C-6 Virtual Academy.
The hybrid learning would include two in-person days and three virtual days. Students will attend in-person on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. The other three days of the week will be online.
The following safety procedures will be required for in-person learning:
- All parents and guardians will be asked to perform a daily health certification for their children) before sending them to school. Students showing signs of illness may not attend school.
Face coverings are required to be worn by all staff members and students in grades 4 and above when social distancing is not feasible.
Students in grades K-3 will be required to wear a face covering when directed to do so.
All students will be required to wear a face covering while riding the school bus.
As for virtual learning, students will need to enroll full-time in the academy with a one semester commitment.
HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Hazelwood School District Board of Education has preliminarily approved a plan that would allow parents to select a 100% virtual education option or blended option for their child for the 2020-2021 school year.
The blended option would allow both virtual and in-person school. This option will follow an A, B, A, B schedule fot in person learning Mondays through Thursdays. All students would attend school virtually on Fridays.
- Zone A students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday and will have online classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Zone B students will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday and will have online classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The schedule throughout the year could change to adjust for holidays and other factors. The plan is set for final approval Tuesday.
LINDBERGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Currently, the plan calls for students to be in-school twice a week and learn from home the other three days based on their last name.
The plan also calls for:
- All families must select one of the following two learning options for the fall semester, on or before Aug. 2: in-person learning or ARC (Accelerated and Remote Courses) virtual instruction.
- Flexibility to transfer between virtual and in-person learning options will be offered for the first four weeks of school, to ensure that families are able to select the plan that best fits their student’s needs.
MEHLVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Officials with the Mehlville School District said it's uncertain if students and teachers will be back in buildings come August 25 as a decision hasn't been made yet. The school district prepared three different plans:
- Plan A: At School:
- In-person instruction will occur on campus at all 19 schools.
- Procedures are in place to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing where possible.
- Plan B: Blended:
- On any given day, half of the student body will attend school on camps and half will learn at home.
- New curriculum will be taught.
- Family groups would attend school on the same days.
- Plan C: Connected:
- Students will connect online with their teachers on a defined schedule.
- New curriculum will be taught.
- Students will be assessed as if they are in-person.
PARKWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Parkway School District on Thursday released some information on return to classroom plans for the upcoming school year set to begin August 24.
The district selected a blended learning schedule that would limit to 50 percent of students daily. A blended schedule could allow for 10-12 students in an individual classroom space each day instead of 20-24.
The blended schedule will follow an A, B, A, B schedule.
The two groups are determined based on enrollment at the school, keeping families together on the same schedules and course and classroom enrollment in order to group students evenly by 50 percent.
ROCKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Rockwood School District leaders want to let the parents decide, either full-time virtual learning or a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles says an increase in cases kept them from proposing five full days and given their size it would be difficult to social distance.
"I want to be very clear, I would prefer to have our children in classes five days per week, that's the best place for them. But we must also consider the health and wellbeing of students and staff," said Superintendent Miles.
ST. CHARLES SCHOOL DISTRICT
The St. Charles School District plans to bring students and staff back full time for in-person classes but will also give the option of full-time virtual learning to parents. The district says it will follow the recommendations and guidelines from health officials, including social distancing. Students and staff will be required to wear masks.
Health screenings will also be done.
However, the district said it also has back up plans for a blended in-person and virtual learning along with a full-time virtual schedule should health officials determine it is appropriate for schools to close.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
More than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will hold classes in-person at its Catholic schools this fall, according to a press release.
The archdiocese says students and staff will return to school but will socially distance and follow health and safety procedures.
An Archdiocesan Transition Task Force has provided guidance to the schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The task force said this is the best plan to "deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs." More information on protocols will be given to the schools over the next few weeks.
TEACHERS PUSH BACK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson insists that schools will be open despite the presence of the virus.
“We’re not defenseless against this virus anymore,” Parson said. “And we can move forward in this state being able to take care of people when they get it.”
However, the teachers union said it doesn’t like the pressure from the White House and the governor to rush back into the classroom.
The union said they are still working with school districts to figure out what daily instruction looks like.
Byron Clemens, with the AFT Teachers Union, said they are considering staggering classrooms and times to keep contact lower, and hold class outside when possible.
“The political winds that are blowing - open for economic reasons, for or against masks - that’s not our business to keep people safe,” Clemens said.
Clemens also said they are working on what will happen when the first coronavirus case is reported once school begins again.
“That's not written in stone [to] close a school or district down. That will be part of the on-going conversation between all the districts, superintendent union and health department,” Clemens said.
Across the river, the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) will release their guidelines but have grave concerns for the safety of students and staff. IFT is calling for remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
