O'Fallon, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- HSHS Medical Group announced its drive-thru care site in O'Fallon, Illinois is now offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available at HSHS Medical Group for those  65 and older and those 18 and over and at high risk for contracting COVID-19. The patient can select which brand they want for the booster shot.

Those wanting to receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot can make an appointment online at myhshs.org

