O'Fallon, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- HSHS Medical Group announced its drive-thru care site in O'Fallon, Illinois is now offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available at HSHS Medical Group for those 65 and older and those 18 and over and at high risk for contracting COVID-19. The patient can select which brand they want for the booster shot.
Those wanting to receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot can make an appointment online at myhshs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.