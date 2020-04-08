Coronavirus Latest: Ladue Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

11:30 a.m.

An employee at the Schnucks in Ladue has tested positive for COVID-19, the store announced in an email to customers.

Schnucks learned the employee tested positive for the virus Tuesday night. The employee had not been to work since April 2 and is now quarantined at home.

"Upon learning of the diagnosis, we immediately took steps at the store to disinfect and perform an extensive deep cleaning. We also called in a third-party vendor who specializes in such cleaning. We will also these measures for any future positive cases at our store," the store said.

The store is now open to customers after the deep cleaning.

10:58 a.m.

According to the Franklin County Health Department said there are 34 positive cases reported at the Grandview Nursing Home in Washington, Mo.

As of Wednesday, 62 positive cases have been recorded in the county. Eight of those patients have recovered from the virus.

8:00 a.m.

A total of 26 people have passed away from COVID-19 in St. Louis County as two new more deaths were reported.

Tuesday marked one month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

7:00 p.m.

Bi-State Development officials announced Tuesday that one of their employees died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

There was no further information released on the individual.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of one of our own Bi-State Development team members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impacts of this horrible disease are devastating and today’s loss is a stark reminder of the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities," spokesperson Patti Beck said in a release.

Fourteen Bi-State Development employees across six different locations have tested positive for COVID-19. In response, anyone who had close contact with them was identified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the facilities and areas where potential exposure occurred have been sanitized and disinfected using CDC guidelines.

6:15 p.m.

Two more St. Louis City residents have died from COVID-19, health officials said on Tuesday. Both residents were women's in their 80s.

A total of 12 city residents have died from COVID-19. 476 have tested positive foe the virus.

5:45 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis says it is suspending public mass through the end of April. Archbishop Carlson had already suspended in-person mass through Holy Week.

The Archdiocese says parishes will still be open for confession and public prayer.

5:15 pm.

Two employees at the St. Louis County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, a county spokesperson said.

Both employees are recovering, with one expected to cleared to return to work next week.

4:15 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve County sees their first death Tuesday. It is unclear if the patient was a man or a woman.

2:30 p.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths.

The State of Illinois has a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties.

Madison County reported its first death Tuesday. The 86-year-old woman died in a hospital from the virus. No other information was released. The county has 66 confirmed cases.

A man in his 80s also died from coronavirus from Monroe County.

12:00 p.m.

SSM Health released a statement about a doctor at SLU Hospital that tested positive for COVID-19.

As health care workers on the frontlines are at higher risk for COVID-19, SSM Health has a clear process in place for health care workers and COVID-19. Countless caregivers in St. Louis and around the country have tested positive and protecting them and our patients is our top priority. Last week, a physician at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. While we cannot talk about a person’s specific situation, our process is clear for employees and medical staff who show symptoms of COVID-19 - cough, fever, shortness of breath – or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. They are removed from patient care and are screened. If a caregiver has exposed anyone in a healthcare setting, we work with state and local health officials to notify those colleagues and patients. Our health care workers are on the front line every day caring for the sick and vulnerable. We are committed to a safe and healthy work environment for all of them and encourage anyone who feels ill to stay home.

10:55 a.m.

Lincoln County sees their first COVID-19 related death Tuesday morning after a man in his 60s passed away.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” says Administrator Brett Siefert. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

There are a total of 24 positive cases in Lincoln County as of 9 a.m.

“It is crucial that we all work together to do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that additional lives are not lost," Siefert said.

8:30 a.m.

The St. Louis County Police Department said 10 more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday morning, increasing the death toll to 24. A total of 144 new cases were reported as of 8:15 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

7:00 p.m.

St. Louis City reached 440 cases Monday, an increase of 82 from Sunday night.

Additionally, two patients were reported to have died from COVID-19.

They were both males, one in his 60s and one in his 70s. St. Louis City now trails only St. Louis County for the highest concentration of cases in the state. The county has more than 1,000 (1,033) and 14 deaths.

St. Charles County has the third most, with 237 cases and seven deaths.

3:45 p.m.

A fourth St. Clair County residents has died from COVID-19, county officials announced. The resident was a woman in her 70s with underlying health problems. A total of 92 residents have tested positive.

2:35 p.m.

Illinois is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 33 new deaths. A total of 12,262 Illinois residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 307 have died.

11:05 a.m.

CenterPointe Hospital said more than 15 staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to the nature of this virus, we cannot be certain of the original source," the hospital said.

To reduce the spread, the St. Charles hospital has implemented the following safety precautions: eliminate visitation, taking temperatures of staff and vendors and giving PPE to staff.

"We are also in continuous contact with St. Charles Health Department so that they can notify individuals who may have been exposed during this time and determine a proper course of action," the press release said.

The facility will no longer take new admissions at this time.

10:40 a.m.

The death toll in St. Louis County rises to 14 with a total of 985 cumulative cases.

8:15 a.m.

A resident at The Landing of O'Fallon in Charles tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. The facility said the person is still in the hospital getting treatments.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

9:00 p.m.

Eight new deaths were reported in the St. Louis region on Sunday.

Two people have died in St. Louis County; two people died in St. Louis City; two died in Franklin County; one person died in Jefferson County and one person died in Montgomery County in Illinois. As of Sunday night, 1,792 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in News 4's viewing area and 37 people have died so far. News 4 is tracking cases by county on both sides of the river. Learn more here.

6:30 p.m.

St. Louis City said a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s died from COVID-19, increasing the city's death total from the virus to eight.

About 358 city residents have tested positive for the virus.

3:30 p.m.

More than 400 patients are currently being hospitalized in the St. Louis metro area for COVID-19, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced Sunday afternoon.

468 patients who are currently in the hospital either have tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting on results. 164 are in the ICU and 139 are on ventilators.

The task force says it believes the peak number of cases will come in two-three weeks but adds it is important that everyone practice social distancing. Read more here.

2:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 899 new cases on Sunday, raising the total to 11,256. The department reported 31 new deaths, reaching 274. News 4 is tracking cases by county. Learn more here.

2:00 p.m.

Missouri reached a total of 2,426 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, that's 135 new cases since Saturday. The death toll reached 44, according to data provided by the state and individual counties.

1:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced the second COVID-19-related death in the county. Officials said a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized has died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

1:00 p.m.

Dierbergs says it is limiting the number of shoppers inside all of its stores as part of an effort to abide by social distancing. Read what this means to you here. Schnucks also made the same move. Read more here.

11:10 a.m.

The Franklin County Department of Health reported their first two deaths in the area with a total of 32 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

The department said a 86-year-old man from Villa Ridge and a 85-year-old man from Washington died.

10:20 a.m.

Two more deaths were reported in St. Louis County Sunday morning, according to the county's COVID-19 data map. The map shows a total of 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:30 p.m.

Bi-State officials said effective Sunday, April 5, the indoor areas at the Civic Center, Riverview, North County and Ballas Transit Centers will be closed to the public until further notice. All centers will remain open for MetroBus and MetroLink services, but people won't be allowed inside to minimize potential virus exposure. Officials are also encouraging riders to only use Metro when absolutely needed. Read more here.

9:00 p.m.

St. Louis County's COVID-19 data shows 11 people have died from the virus as of Saturday, an increase from Friday's total of seven. Three men and a woman, all aged 60 and above, died from complications. Officials say they all had chronic underlying medical conditions.

6:30 p.m.

Officials with the City of St. Louis Department of Health said a sixth patient died from the novel coronavirus in the city. A woman in her 80s died from complications caused by COVID-19. The city also added 30 new cases, raising the total to 328. City officials announced four deaths on Friday.

6:15 p.m.

Jefferson County officials are reporting six more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 69.

5:00 p.m.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced the seventh death in the county Saturday. Officials said a man in his 70s has died from the novel coronavirus. The county also reported 15 new cases, raising the total to 166.

2:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health added 1,453 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, its largest single-day increase of cases, raising the total to 10,357 cases. The state reported 33 new deaths, raising the total to 243.

2:00 p.m.

Missouri reported 201 new cases Saturday, raising the total to 2,320. At least 37 people have died so far in the state.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

9:30 p.m.

A graphic shared by Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County by zip code.

The graphic shows that the largest number for a single zip code, 36, come from an area that goes from I-70 north and east.

Overall, the majority come from an area in the central part of the county along I-70, with a smaller number in areas along I-64.

More rural parts of the county, such as the southwestern portion and northeastern portion near the Illinois state line, have no reported cases.

8:30 p.m.

An employee at the Walmart in Troy, Mo. has tested positive for COVID-19, Lincoln County health officials announced Friday.

Anyone that visited the pharmacy inside the store between March 26 and March 29 is asked to monitor their health for symptoms. If they experience a dry cough or a fever, they are being asked to self-isolate and call a medical provider immediately.

5:30 p.m.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced four new patients have died from COVID-19. Officials said all patients are women. Three of them were above 70 and one was in her 50s. There are 297 positive coronavirus cases in the city and five people have died as of Friday.

5:00 p.m.

Ten Bi-State employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Friday afternoon. The employees work at the Brentwood MetroBus facility, DeBaliviere MetroBush facility, Illinois MetroLink, Call-A-Ride and at Bi-State headquarters.

The employees are being treated. Bi-State says those who have had close contact with the employees are being reached out to and are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Bi-State says it is cleaning and disinfecting affected areas.

4:55 p.m.

St. Charles County says 151 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 14 from Thursday. A total of six residents have died.

2:40 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,209 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths on Friday, raising the total to 8,904 cases and 210 deaths.

2:10 p.m.

Missouri saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases so far Friday with more than 280 new positive tests.

There are at least 2,119 known cases, with St. Louis County posting the highest number in the state at 794 cases.

At least 29 people have died across Missouri due to the virus, with seven of those being in St. Louis County, six in St. Charles County, and one each in St. Louis City, Jefferson County and St. Francois County.

1:15 p.m.

St. Francois County reported its first COVID-19 death Friday.

The resident was a man in his 70s and had underlying conditions, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. He tested positive for the virus on March 31 and it was not travel related.

As of Friday, St. Francois County has 9 positive cases of COVID-19.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

6:15 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County just passed 50 as county officials announce seven new cases, raising the total to 54. Officials also announced the first death on Thursday. Read more here.

5:30 p.m.

A third resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation ahs died from COVID-19 according to St. Charles County officials.

The patient, a man in his 50s, is the third patient in the last week to die amid the ongoing outbreak among the facility's residents and staff.

At least 16 residents have tested positive and three staff members. Read more here.

The death is the sixth in St. Charles County related to COVID-19, which is tied with St. Louis County and Greene County for the most in the state.

5:15 p.m.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he is expecting parks in his jurisdiction to close soon. That announcement, he said, is expected to be made Friday.

Page, speaking live to News 4, made that announcement in response to a question about the governor closing four state parks, including Castelwood which is in Ballwin.

Crowds were seen forming at parks around the area this past weekend, as most businesses are closed across the area amid the county's stay-at-home order.

No other information was made immediately available.

4:50 p.m.

St. Louis County joined Greene County Thursday as having the most COVID-19 deaths in the state when they announced their sixth fatality.

The patient was a man in his 70s. It was unclear if he had any underlying health issues.

St. Louis County also has the most cases in Missouri with 712.

4:45 p.m.

St. Charles County announced its fifth death related to COVID-19 Thursday. A woman in her 70s died from the virus, as the total case count rose to nearly 130.

St. Charles County trails only Greene County (6) and St. Louis County (6) for the most deaths in any county in Missouri.

4:30 p.m.

St. Clair County officials announced the third COVID-19 death in the county Thursday. Officials said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions passed away. There are 55 positive cases in the county.

4:00 p.m.

Jefferson County officials announced the State of Emergency declaration in the county will be extended until further notice. This includes the stay-at-home order and the food industry order to only provide services through curbside pick-up and drive-thru. The announcement came the same day the county announced its first COVID-19 death. Read more here.

2:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today 715 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.

Macoupin County is now reporting its first case. They are a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

2:25 p.m.

The State of Missouri announced nearly 250 new cases of COVID Thursday, nearly half of which came from St. Louis County.

St. Louis County saw an additional 107 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the state's data report. The county now has more 712 confirmed cases.

Missouri is now reporting a total of at least 1,834 cases.

Governor Parson held a news conference Thursday and was asked about if and when he will issue a statewide no stay at home order. He said they issued the social distancing guidelines two weeks ago and have been reassessing the next step. Parson said he will give some more information Friday.

11:45 a.m.

The University of Missouri and St. Louis University announced today both have postponed their class of 2020's Commencements.

Mizzou said they are planning on hosting a virtual ceremony and the graduates will be invited back for a ceremony at a later time.

Universities across the region have postponed or canceled commencement, including Illinois, SIU, Washington University, SLU and many others.

11:30 a.m.

A St. Louis sheriff's deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said the deputy tested positive March 31 and was last in contact with staff members on March 24.

The deputy works in the Outside Services Unit serves summons and orders of protection.

All deputies working in that unit have been ordered to self-quarantine.

“I am deeply concerned about this deputy, their family and the rest of my staff and their families. The unit and other staff members who may have come into contact are all under order to self-quarantine for the next two weeks. We are working with our cleaning services to make sure any exposed areas in the courthouse are sanitized,” stated Sheriff Vernon Betts.

10:20 a.m.

An independent living resident at Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood tested positive for the coronavirus, the retirement community announced.

Aberdeen Heights said the resident has been living off-campus since March 25 and is being treated at the hospital.

The retirement community has a strict no visitor policy currently.

9:30 a.m.

Franklin County is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19.

The four new cases include:

71-year-old man in Union

67-year-old woman in Villa Ridge

73-year-old woman in Sullivan

78-year-old woman in Washington

The county also released the following updated information on cases per zip code:

Pacific 63069 - 3

Sullivan 63080 - 1

Londell 63060 - 2

Villa Ridge 63089 - 4

Union 63084 - 4

Washington 63090 - 5

St. Albans 63073 - 1

St Clair 63077 - 2

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

6:45 p.m.

The Jefferson County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 47. The majority of cases in the county are among people in their 50s.

“Community spread is present in our community,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we will continue to see this virus spread and case counts increase."

5:30 p.m.

St. Louis City health officials announced 44 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's total to 239.

The city now trails only St. Louis County (605) in the State of Missouri.

Fortunately, the death toll in the city still stands at one.

4:35 p.m.

St. Charles County officials announced another death due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

The patient was a man in his 70s, and is the fourth death in St. Charles County related to the virus.

Additionally, the county has reached 114 cases, trailing only St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and Kansas City for the highest concentration.

3:05 p.m.

Illinois saw another jump of nearly 1,000 cases Wednesday, rising to 6,980.

The state also saw 42 new deaths, bringing their total to 141. 96 of those cases are in the Metro East, with 53 residing in St. Clair County.

There have been two deaths in St. Clair County as well. To see a full breakdown of cases, click here.

2:20 p.m.

Cases in Missouri crossed the 1,600 mark Wednesday, with St. Louis County seeing a jump of more than 100 cases.

The county number, which is the highest in the state, is now at 605 cases with five deaths.

St. Louis City has 195 cases and one death, and St. Charles County has 95 cases.

In total, the number of cases in the St. Louis area now totals 975 with nine of the state's 21 deaths.

For a full breakdown of each county, click here.

1:20 p.m.

St. Louis County announced its fifth death in the county. The patient was a man in his 50s.

11:10 a.m

Franklin County has released the location for its 18 cases of COVID-19.

Pacific, MO 63069 (3-cases)

Lonedell, MO 63060 (2-cases)

Union, MO 63084 (4-cases)

Washington, MO 63090 (3-cases)

Villa Ridge, MO 63089 (3-cases)

St. Albans, MO 63073 (1-case)

St. Clair, MO 63077 (2-cases)

The two other cases are a 79-year-old woman in Pacific and a 78-year-old woman in Washington.

The county continues to recommend that people follow social distancing guidelines.

10:43 a.m.

Another COVID-19 case was reported in Warren County, bringing the total up to six.

9:25 a.m.

A St. Charles County pet adoption employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The county health department said they were notified Wednesday morning of the positive test results.

According to the health department, the employee last worked at the facility at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters on March 20.

The adoption center closed to the public on March 25 and is taking appointments only for reclaiming lost animals by calling 636-979-7387.

The St. Charles County Health Department said no other information about the employee.

9 a.m.

The City of O'Fallon has closed additional amenities in parks starting Wednesday.

Including:

Westhoff Skate Park

All multi-use courts – basketball, pickleball, roller hockey (Westhoff and Knaust)

Tennis courts (Westhoff Park)

Volleyball (Westhoff Park)

Pickleball (Dames Park)

As a reminder, all playgrounds and restrooms are closed as well. TUESDAY, MARCH 31

8:45 p.m.

Nine additional residents and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation.

The nursing home made the announcement Tuesday evening. Previously, three residents and one staff member had contracted the virus. All are self-quaranting.

7:10 p.m.

A man in his 80s is the fourth St. Louis County resident to die from COVID-19. Health officials say he had chronic health conditions.

5:15 p.m.

16 more people in Jefferson County have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. A total of 39 cases have been reported in the county.

5:00 p.m.

195 St. Louis City residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

4:30 p.m.

Tuesday officials in St. Charles County announced a third death due to COVID-19.

A woman in her 80s is the latest victim, as cases increased by 24 from Monday.

The county now has 95 cases, which trails only St. Louis County (492) and St. Louis City (150) in the region.

3:00 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said state officials are considering using arenas and stadiums around the state as field hospitals, such as the Dome at America's Center. Parson said other facilities being considered are the Hearnes Center in Columbia and Kemper Arena in Kansas City. Parson said no final decisions have been made.

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker announced Tuesday the State of Illinois’ stay-at-home order will be extended until the end of April, and schools will not resume in-person classes through the end of the month.

Remote learning will continue.

The state's case totals jumped nearly 1,000 again Sunday, reaching 5,994 across 50 counties, and 99 deaths.

As of March 30, only 41 percent of adult ICU patient beds are available across the state.

Of the 785 ventilators in use across the state, COVID-19 patients are hooked up to 589 of them. There are 1,675 still available.

2:00 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Missouri officials announced the state has reached at least 1,327 cases and 14 deaths.

Six of those deaths are in the St. Louis area, with St. Louis County having three, St. Charles County having two, and St. Louis City having one as of 2 p.m.

St. Louis County, the largest concentration in the state, saw more than 120 new cases Tuesday, jumping from 366 to nearly 500.

2:35 p.m.

A worker at a Post Office in west St. Louis County has tested positive for COVID-19. The Postal Service says it believes the risk to other employees. The Post Office said it is doing extra cleaning at the location.

1:45 p.m.

The State of Missouri will close four state parks over concerns of overcrowding, including Castlewood and Elephant Rocks. This will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2 until April 30.

11:25 a.m.

The St. Louis County Health Department said a woman in her 50s has died from the coronavirus Monday. The woman had chronic medical conditions.

This is the third death in St. Louis County. The woman has not been identified at this time.

The department of health will require any laboratory company or healthcare provider who receives a positive test result for COVID-19 to report their findings immediately.

9:55 a.m.

Three more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Warren County, Mo. There is a total of five cases in the county.

9:31 a.m.

An emergency alert was sent out Tuesday morning looking for licensed health care workers to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in Illinois. The alert asked medical trained volunteers to sign up at IllinoisHelps.net.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

9:15 p.m.

Eight employees at Annie Gunn's in Chesterfield have tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Monday. The restaurant has been closed since March 19 and management says none of the employees reported symptoms before then.

The restaurant said "extensive professional disinfecting" is being done.

Annie Gunn's said nobody at the Smokehouse Market next door have reported symptoms. The market has been closed since March 22.

8:15 p.m.

A shelter in place order has been issued for Crawford County, Mo., taking effect at midnight on April 1. A stay-at-home order goes into effect in St. Francois County on April 3. Essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores and medical facilities will stay open.

6:45 p.m.

An employee at the Chick-Fil-a near South County Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the employee did not show symptoms while at work. The employee and co-workers who had close contact with him are in self-quarantined. The company says the store is closed has been cleaned.

Chick-Fil-a released the following statement:

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and guests. After learning one of our Team Members was diagnosed with COVID-19, we initiated response protocol, including immediate closure and deep cleaning of the restaurant. We are following CDC guidance and working with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. We have been cleared to re-open Wednesday, April 1st and look forward to serving the community soon.”

5:30 p.m.

St. Charles County health officials announced they now have 60 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the area.

They have the third most cases in the region, trailing St. Louis County (366) and St. Louis City (102).

Fortunately, they announced no new deaths.

4:55 p.m

The principal at Duchesne Elementary in the Ferguson-Florissant School District tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the district announced Monday afternoon.

The district says the principal was exposed to someone who contracted COVID-19 during Spring Break. That principal has not been in contact with students or staff since then.

2:30 p.m.

Illinois cases continued to climb Monday, with nearly 500 new positive tests.

The state's total now sits at 5,057, with 73 deaths.

More than 30 of those cases are in the Metro East, with St. Clair County seeing 36 positive tests and at least two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

2:25 p.m.

Monday, Missouri crossed over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 with a new total of 1,031. The number represents a jump of 128 from Sunday .

The highest number of cases in the state is in St. Louis County, where there have been 366 cases and at least two deaths.

11:30 a.m.

A bus driver with the Belleville Township High School District 201 has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said. The employee drove to students along the Belleville East bus route to deliver 15 meals per day to students.

"The employee only drove the bus and had no physical contact with nor involvement in preparing or distributing the meals. The St. Clair County Health Department advised the district to notify an employee that had close contact with the employee testing positive," the school wrote.

Most of the families who got a lunch from the bus have been notified.

10:05 a.m.

The Missouri Public Service Commission sent a letter to local officials asking to deem utility workers as essential workers.

“Workers in the telecommunications, electricity, natural gas, water and sewer sectors are performing crucial and necessary work on critical infrastructure." the letter states. "It is important that they continue working so Missourians can receive essential utility services during this pandemic.”

The commissioners said the workers are vital to ensuring residents get safe and reliable access to water, heat, power, and other information.

10:00 a.m.

Festus officials announced they are closing play structure and sport courts by the end of Monday. Parks will remain open but restricted to cars.

8:05 a.m.

The Pike County Health Department said a patient is self-isolating after being tested positive for coronavirus. The case is a contact-related case.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

5:50 p.m.

Two staff members from the Rockwood School District have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in an email. One of them works at Crestview Middle School and the other works at Eureka High School. Officials said they both haven't been on campus since March 12.

2:40 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,105 new cases, raising the total to 4,596, from Saturday’s 3,491 number. Officials reported 18 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 65. Read more here.

In an afternoon press conference, Gov. Pritzker said the state is currently running 4,000 tests a day.

1:10 p.m.

The St. Clair County Health Department announced the second COVID-19 death in the county. Officials said the woman was in her 30s. There are 24 cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.

10:02 a.m.

The city of St. Louis has issued additional restrictions for several parks and sports and recreational facilities.

All of tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball/handball courts, pickleball courts, and roller rinks will be closed to the public until April 22.

“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Golf carts will be prohibited at Probstein and Highlands Golf Courses in Forest Park. Golfers will have to walk to the courses instead.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases we’re seeing in Missouri continues to grow very rapidly." Krewson said in a press release. "That’s why we must all redouble our efforts to avoid exposure.”

City officials will install 30 electronic message boards at several parks and on highly traveled roads to alert residents.

8:27 a.m.

Metro will implement new changes to MetroBus Monday since ridership has declined. Metro will temporarily suspend four bus routes that typically serve businesses that who have shut down due to the pandemic.

The following MetroBus routes will be suspended:

#1 Gold

#5 Green

#17 Mackenzie

#59 Oakland.

The following routes will remain in service but will be supported by Metro Call-A-Ride vans:

#56 Kirkwood-Webster

#71 Patterson-Redman

#75 Christian Hospital

#174X Halls Ferry Express.

The company also asks that only riders taking essential trips to use public transit.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:45 p.m.

Reynolds County, Mo. has recorded its first COVID-19 case, health officials announced Saturday night. The patient is currently at home.

7:20 p.m.

Crawford County, Mo. has recorded its first case of COVID-19. County health officials say a 79-year-old man has been hospitalized and is in isolation. The case is not travel-related, health officials say.

6:42 p.m.

To help maintain social distancing and provide more space for visitors, Tower Grove Park will close the east end roads to drivers Sunday. Park staff will monitor that area daily.

6:25 p.m.

Two St. Louis City employees have tested positive for COVID-19. St. Louis officials said other employees have self-quarantined. The city says it is trying to contact others who may have been in contact with the employees.

The city is not saying which department the employees work for.

5:40 p.m.

The St. Louis County Police Department announced one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. Officials said the officer didn't get the virus while on duty. All work areas and vehicles the officer was in contact with have been cleaned. All officers the officer has been in contact with are following health department guidelines.

5:15 p.m.

St. Louis City officials said COVID-19 cases just passed 100. There are currently 102 patients in the city with the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the week, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson said there are cases in every zip code in the city. Hear from the mayor here.

2:40 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first death of an infant in the state. The infant is from Cook County and had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

2:00 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services reported 168 new cases in the state, raising the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 838 from Friday’s 670. The state had 90 cases last Saturday, March 21.

According to the department, the highest number of cases in the state is in St. Louis County at 313. The county's number was 247 on Friday and 173 on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 465 new cases Saturday, raising the total COVID-19 cases to 3,491. Officials reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 47. Read more here.

1:00 p.m.

Franklin County officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the county, raising the total to 11.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

10:00 p.m.

An officer with St. Louis City police has tested positive for COVID-19, a source told News 4. The division where that officer works, the Traffic Division, has been shut down temporarily.

The Ethical Society of Police tweeted Saturday morning that one officer is not doing well.

"St. Louis City Traffic Police Officers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Traffic Division is now quarantined. One officer is not doing well," they tweeted. "And no word from the City of St. Louis and SLMPD about next steps for SLMPD employees and citizens who were likely exposed."

St. Louis City Traffic Police Officers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Traffic Division is now quarantined.One officer is not doing well. And no word from the City of St. Louis and SLMPD about next steps for SLMPD employees and citizens who were likely exposed. — Ethical Society of Police - ESOP (@ESOP_STL) March 28, 2020

"Furthermore, before the positive tests the Commanders in Traffic Safety decided to ignore traffic officers who didn’t think it was a good idea to do routine traffic enforcement exposing themselves and others to COVID-19. Their Commanders instead chastised them for complaining," the department added.

The Ethical Society of Police said other departments were restricted to service to reduce the spread but the traffic department was going about "business as usual" by conducting routine traffic enforcement, causing three people to be "sick".

News 4 reached out to the police department who sent the following statement:

The department does not speak on the health status of our employees.

6:35 p.m.

A resident at the St. Louis Veteran's home has tested positive for COVID-19, Missouri officials announced Friday. It is the first reported coronavirus case at a Missouri Veterans home.

The patient is currently being treated at a local hospital and no staff members at the home have contracted the virus, officials said.

Visitors to the Missouri Veterans' Homes have been restricted since March 7 due to COVID-19 concerns.

6:20 p.m.

The City of Maryland Heights was notified Friday a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is receiving medical treatment, and a city spokesperson said the infected party has not had any contact with the public since March 20.

As a precaution, the City is also notifying employees who worked in close contact with this individual.

5:00 p.m.

The St. Louis City Department of Health announced cases in the city reached 95 on Friday. Officials said 172 people are being monitored.

5:00 p.m.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health announced the county's second COVID-19 death. The total of cases in the county reached 32 on Friday. Officials are monitoring a total of 647 people. Officials didn't release any information on the second death.

5:00 p.m.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. The patients are a man in his 20’s, a woman in her 50’s and a woman in her 60’s. Officials said two of the patients got the infection through close contact. It's still unknown how the third patient was infected. This brings the total of positive cases in Jefferson County to 16.

4:40 p.m.

Blues TV play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Friday. Read more here.

3:30 p.m.

The Warren County Health Department announced a second positive COVID-19 case.

3:00 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 488 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths in the state. The new total of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is 3,026 with a total of 34 deaths. There are 32 cases in the Metro East. Read more here.

2:00 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Social Services reported 168 new cases in the state, raising the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 670 from Thursday’s 502.

According to the department, the highest number of cases in the state is in St. Louis County at 247. The county's number was 173 on Thursday.

1:20 p.m.

The St. Clair County Health Department announced its first COVID-19 death in the county. A woman in her 80s, with underlining health conditions, passed away on Friday.

No other information on the woman will be released.

There are a total of 13 positive cases in St. Clair County.

10:42 a.m.

The City of St. Louis on Friday announced the immediate closure of playgrounds amid the coronavirus outbreak. The city said the closure will be in effect as long as the stay-at-home order last.

Similar orders had already been handed out in other areas around the St. Louis metro area, including St. Louis County.

The measure aims to reduce the number of people congregating in a small area, as leaders are continuing to encourage social distancing to stop the spread of COVID.

Parks remain open.

9:40 a.m.

Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist with the state's COVID'19 response.

In a tweet, Parson said "Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

9:30 a.m.

Lambert Airport spokesperson said there will be mandated special screenings for passengers coming in from highly affected cities.

