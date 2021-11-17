ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Congresswoman Cori Bush is searching for answers after Spire Energy’s letter created a cloud of confusion and panic among St. Louisans.

On Nov. 4., customers got an email from the natural gas provider stating potential disruptions and outages were possible mid-December. Now, the congresswoman is demanding the energy company to issue a public correction following the misleading email.

“I am gravely concerned that Spire Inc. may be actively weaponizing the fears of our community members — many of whom are low-income individuals, families with small children and older adults — for their own personal gain and profit,” Bush said in a statement. “If Spire Inc. is deliberately provoking widespread fear instead of directing all efforts to preventing service interruptions, that would be tantamount to corporate malpractice.

Bush has requested the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to investigate the Spire’s pipeline to ensure no one loses power this winter.

In 2019, Spire opened a 65-mile-long pipeline running from St. Louis to Scott County, Illinois. An appeals court voted to shut it after an environmental lawsuit. For the last couple of months, the pipeline has been able to continue operating under a temporary certificate issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). That certificate is set to expire after Dec. 13 if FERC does not extend it through the winter.