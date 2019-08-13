MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man with a license to a carry a concealed gun shot a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Madison, Illinois.
Police said officers were called to the 1800 block of Edwardsville Road on Aug. 10 around 6 p.m. When they arrived, a 35-year-old woman was found to have been shot in the chest. The suspect, who had also been shot, was found a couple of blocks away and taken into custody.
According to police, the shooting was related to a domestic disturbance. Authorities report the suspect, Sammie L. Roberts, shot the woman following an argument. After the woman was shot, a man who was at the scene and has a concealed carry license returned fire at the 38-year-old suspect and shot him once in the abdomen.
The woman was treated for her gunshot wound and released from the hospital.
Roberts was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Roberts, of Venice, Illinois, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. His bail was set at $1 million.
The man with the concealed carry license who shot Roberts has not been charged in the incident, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.