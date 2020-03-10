ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If a tornado touched down in your neighborhood at night, would you know? A weather radio will alert to you to all sorts of weather hazards at any time of the day, but can be a life saving tool especially at night when you may not be near your phone or have another way to get the tornado warning. That’s why it’s important for every family to have a weather alert radio inside their home. It can be programmed just for your county. And it is designed to be loud enough to wake up even the soundest of sleepers. Like a smoke detector, no home should be without one.
News 4 is pleased to make weather alert radios available to you at an affordable price. Unfortunately, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the "Weather Radio Wednesday" events have been canceled. However, the radios are still available for purchase online and we have step-by-step instructions for how to program them.
To buy a radio online, click here. Enter code 'KMOV' and you'll receive free batteries and shipping.
The Midland WR120 (white radio) is the version that allows you to program alerts for your county.
About Programming Your Radio
Weather radios are a great way to get any weather warning. But especially useful for severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the middle of the night when your phone may not wake you.
If you find that Flood Warnings (or any other warning) in your area sound the alert too often on your Midland weather radio, we have instructions below on how to turn them off. Note that you cannot turn off tornado warnings.
How to turn off all warnings except tornado warnings on a Midland Weather Radio WR-120 and WR-120EZ models.
Hit Menu
Hit the up arrow until you see “Set Events”
Hit Select
Hit the up arrow until you see “All Off”
Hit Select
Hit Menu again and it should read “saving” briefly in the LED screen before returning to the time.
How to turn off Flood Warnings (or any other warning) on a Midland Weather Radio WR-120 and WR-120EZ models.
Hit Menu
Hit the up arrow until you see “Set Events”
Hit Select
Hit Select again.
Hi the up arrow repeatedly until you see “Flood Warning” in the LED screen
(Or whatever warning, advisory or watch you’d like to turn off)
Hit Select
Hit the up arrow so it now reads “Off” in the LED screen.
Hit Select
Hit Menu
Hit Menu again and it should read “saving” briefly in the LED screen before returning to the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.