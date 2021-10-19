After 5 straight years of record breaking enrollment numbers, State Tech can officially announce that we are the fastest growing college in Missouri by both overall size and total enrollment.
According to a recent article by the Chronicle of Higher Education titled: Last Year’s Winners and Losers in Undergraduate Enrollment, State Tech saw a 17% increase in enrollment by adding an additional 120 first-time full-time students between 2019 and 2020. State Tech was able to achieve these results while, “a steady stream of surveys last year revealed drops in undergraduate enrollment, by 3.6 percent in the fall and 4.9 percent in the spring,” said author Jacquelyn Elias.
Overall, the state of Missouri saw an overall enrollment decline by 4.5% losing 8,100 total students. State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong believes it is our 99% job placement rate and our value proposition as “The Employers’ Choice” that allowed us to buck that trend.
“Recruiting students had been incredibly challenging the last two years as a result of COVID-19. It speaks volumes about State Tech when we can continue to add students during the pandemic. We do one thing and we do it better than anyone, develop a skilled workforce. Currently we are ranked in the top five by eight difference organizations. Our outcomes and reputation have helped make this growth possible,” said President Dr. Shawn Strong.
The growth mentioned above does not even account for our continued growth from 2020 and 2021. State Tech set another enrollment record this year. On Tuesday August 24th, State Tech welcomed a record breaking number of students to campus, eclipsing 2,000 students for the first time. A Census Day enrollment of 2,025 students equals a 5% increase from last year. In fact, over the last five years State Tech’s enrollment has grown 61%. See the following chart.
For additional information, please contact Brandon McElwain at 573-897-5351. Visit www.statetechmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.