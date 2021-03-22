Summer is in full swing. The sun is shining, and temperatures are steadily rising. With poolside plans and other relaxing activities on the agenda, motivation has a tendency to take a nosedive – especially when it comes to earning your degree. Don’t let these next few months fly by without making progress. Instead, follow these five simple steps to help you maintain momentum all summer long.
1. Find a schedule that works for you.
Whether you’re a full-time student, employee, parent or all three, sticking to a practical and realistic schedule is vital for your success. Studies show those who write down their obligations and commitments are more likely to stick with them. Organizing your day can also help you prioritize what matters. Carve out time in your daily schedule for course work and breaks, and you’ll be set.
Thankfully, WGU Missouri’s selection of online degree programs allows students to craft a learning experience that works for them. Competency-based learning ensures you can earn your degree on your own time. It’s about what you’re able to learn – not how, where, or when you learn it.
2. Ditch the distractions.
Find a quiet space, turn off the TV and put the phone away. The less distracted you are by your environment and other devices, the more likely you are to focus on the work in front of you.
At WGU Missouri, you have control over your education and can move through coursework at your own pace – when it convenient for you. When you carve out time, make the most of it.
3. Take it outside.
With online courses, your only limit is you. If you have a sunny day and a steady Wi-Fi connection, nothing can stop you from taking your work outside with you. Not only will it give you a chance to soak up your daily dose of Vitamin D, but studies have also shown working outside can reduce stress, boost creativity, improve your mood and even aid in problem-solving.
WGU Missouri is a flexible online university that goes where you go. With a laptop and the right mindset, anything is possible. Forget stuffy, dark classrooms or lecture halls with no windows, study in a place that makes you comfortable. Just don’t forget your sunscreen.
4. Utilize resources.
If you have a question or need help with course material, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Doing so will save you time and help you succeed.
At WGU Missouri your textbooks are just a few clicks away – and so are your instructors. As part of tuition and fees, students have access to most e-books as well as other study materials such as videos, quizzes and webinars. Program mentors and course instructors are also always available to help, whether your struggling with material or just need some clarification on a specific subject.
5. Treat yourself.
It’s summer, after all. You work hard, and it’s important to reward yourself. Incorporate plenty of breaks into your schedule. Get ice cream with the kids, spend an afternoon out on the lake or even binge that new series on Netflix. By implementing small rewards for yourself, you’ll stay motivated and have fun – all while you work toward earning your degree.
The goal at WGU Missouri is graduation. You want to succeed, and WGU wants to see you succeed. Just because you’re working hard toward earning your degree does not mean you can’t get out and enjoy your summer. You can have the best of both worlds.
Forget the summer slump. By following these simple tips, you can and will have a successful summer. Regardless of what your goals are, WGU Missouri is here to provide you with everything you need to reach them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.