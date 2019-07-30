The area’s largest Back to School Giveaway returns to America’s Center on August 10-11. Over ten thousand backpacks filled with school supplies and 50,000 new pairs of shoes will be given to students and their families over the free two-day event. In addition, a Save Our Sisters Women’s Empowerment Summit on August 11 and a concert by Fred Hammond will be featured on Sunday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. Additionally, all attendants over 18 will be entered into a drawing on August 12 to win a free Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Schicker Automotive and a $1,000 gas gift card.
“We are excited to host the Urban Expo & Back to School Community Festival in partnership with the St. Louis Public Schools. This year, we have something for everyone including free shoes for the entire family, health fairs, the literary corner, boxing tournaments, a Women’s Empowerment Summit and so much more,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of the Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.
On Friday, August 10, the Urban League will host a Hiring Fair from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the 120 Complex of America’s Center. A Literary Corner for new and established authors will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 and also during this time period a workshop entitled “From Protest to Policy to Programs” featuring noted area activists will be presented featuring Virvus Jones, Percy Green and others. On the afternoons of August 11 and 12 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., the Urban League will host the Rumble in St. Louis Boxing Tournament Championships from USA Amateur Boxing.
To register, click on this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.