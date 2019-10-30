EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In only four hours, Troy Family Dental was able to see 111 patients and donate $38,150 in patient care on Free Dental Day.
This year focused on adult dental care and was available for anyone over 18. Each adult had the opportunity to have an exam and x-ray followed by choosing from one of the services; tooth extraction, fillings, or teeth cleaning.
Free Dental Day was started with the public in mind. Both doctors know how expensive but necessary dental work can be. Each year the recipient alternates between children and adults.
“Just to be able to give back and help people that just need help is the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done in my life," said founder Dr. Richard Boatman.
