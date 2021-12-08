The Salvation Army makes final push for adoption through cash donations for 800 angels

(St. Louis – Dec. 7, 2021) The Salvation Army announced today it is requesting cash donations to fulfill the wish orders for 800 angels in the metro area this Christmas.
The Salvation Army has reached more than 80% of its goal of Angel Tree adoption this year and is making this final push to ensure all children have a Christmas to remember.
Interested people should visit this site to make donations: https://salarmy.us/StLouisAngelTree.
A gift of $100 helps us fulfill an angel’s entire wish list.
Thank you to the St. Louis community for making Angel Tree wildly successful in its first year of existence in St. Louis. More than 4,000 angels registered for adoption, and most have already been adopted.
For more media information about The Salvation Army and Angel Tree, contact lee.haynes@usc.salvationarmy.org or 314-646-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.