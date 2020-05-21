Essential hospital workers aren't only doctors and nurses. There are whole armies of staff supporting their efforts. KMOV's Surprise Squad meets a woman who leads the charge in making patients' rooms safe for everyone.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Essential hospital workers aren't only doctors and nurses. There are whole armies of staff supporting their efforts.

Our Surprise Squad meets a woman who leads the charge in making patients' rooms safe for everyone.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.