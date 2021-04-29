KMOV's Surprise Squad visited a St. Louis school to show them some appreciation for all their hard work.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From frontline workers to hospitality employees -- this year has been hard on all of us. For teachers - they've had to navigate virtual learning for months.

Now schools are reintroducing students to in-person learning while keeping them masked and socially distanced. KMOV's Surprise Squad visited a St. Louis school to honor our teachers.

