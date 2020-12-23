ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Their mom died after giving birth, leaving four young boys alone; their uncle was the only family they had left.
For him and his fiancé, there was only one choice - to bring in the children to their family.
From a young dating couple to a struggling family of six overnight.
The KMOV Surprise Squad helps make this Christmas their best yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.