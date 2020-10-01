A St. Louis charity's mission for the last 30 years has been ensuring as many kids earn and to get enjoy a bike through their program. Due to a fire of a setback, the KMOV Surprise Squad stepped in to help.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you remember your first bike? 

A bike is freedom to a kid.

One local charity's mission for the last 30 years has been ensuring as many kids as possible have a launching pad for adventure. Kids from all over St. Louis can earn free bikes through its program.

A recent setback put St. Louis BWorks' mission on hold - until the Surprise Squad stepped in.

