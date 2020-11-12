ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- They may be overlooked or taken for granted, but delivery drivers have had a tremendous impact during the pandemic. When folks stayed at home, delivery drivers put themselves in jeopardy to delivery everyday essentials.
These unsung heroes are always hitting the road to bring us what we need. We think it was time we gave a little something back. Watch the above video for the full report.
